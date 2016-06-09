MELBOURNE, June 9 The South Australian
government said on Thursday it would provide A$50 million ($37
million) in funding to help keep Arrium Ltd's
loss-making Whyalla steelworks open under a new owner.
State Labor premier Jay Weatherill has also pressed
Australia's two major parties to commit to contribute A$100
million from the federal government to help keep Whyalla open.
"The Arrium operations at Whyalla are critical to both South
Australia and the nation as a whole - it is essential that we
retain our sovereign steel-making capability," Weatherill said
in a statement.
The call on national politicians to support Whyalla came
amid heavy campaigning in South Australia for the July 2 federal
election, as the Liberal National coalition faces a potential
loss of seats in the state.
Arrium, an iron ore miner and steel producer, went into
voluntary administration in April, hit by weak iron ore and
steel prices. Administrators have put its best business,
U.S.-based Moly-Cop, up for sale.
Two U.S. private equity funds, Cerberus Capital Management
and Argand Partners, are eyeing Arrium's businesses, provided a
co-investment package from the government for Whyalla makes it
enticing enough to be part of a future buyout, the Australian
Financial Review reported last month.
($1 = 1.3444 Australian dollars)
