SYDNEY, June 15 Australia's Arrium Ltd
on Monday forecast a sharp drop in future iron ore production as
it fights to cut costs amid low prices and said it will take a
further A$320 million ($247 million) impairment charge this
year.
Like most small-sized iron ore miners, Arrium is reviewing
its business in the low price environment, despite a modest
recovery which analysts are warning could be short-lived.
In January, the company warned it would book A$1.3 billion
in write-downs associated with shutting its higher-cost Southern
Iron mining division.
Arrium tumbled 4.7 percent in early trading, outpacing more
modest losses in the wider market.
Debt reduction continues to be a key priority for Arrium,
which also manufactures steel, with the deterioration in iron
ore prices adversely impacting cash flows and debt levels,
according to Arrium Managing Director Andrew Roberts.
"We have made significant progress across the company to
reduce costs, including work in mining to reduce our targeted
fiscal year 2016 cash break-even iron ore price to $50 a tonne
for the export business, with ongoing flexibility," Andrews
said.
Other small Australian miners, including Atlas Iron
, BC Iron have already slashed costs and cut
production, getting some relief from a weaker Australian dollar,
which boost the price in local currency terms.
The larger Fortescue Metals Group in April
refinanced $2.3 billion of its $9 billion in gross debt on a
third attempt, but was forced to pay a higher yield amid
investor concerns about the state of the iron ore
market.
Arrium plans to slash capital spending by A$140 million over
the next three years, resulting in lower sales of between 6-8
million tonnes between fiscal 2017 and 2019 versus 9-10 million
in fiscal 2016, according to a company statement.
Arrium in April said its total cash cost per tonne of iron
ore for the March quarter was $66.90, but the group's average
realised sales price was just $58 a tonne.
Since then iron ore prices have rebounded by 40 percent to
just over $65 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI.
A fall in stockpiles at China's ports has fuelled the
recovery from a low of $46.70 in April.
However, Goldman Sachs expects prices to slip again below
$50 a tonne, favouring lower cost miners such as sector majors
Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
.
($1 = 1.2958 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)