SYDNEY Nov 3 A deal to sell the Moly-Cop
division of troubled Australian steel group Arrium Ltd
could be sealed in the next 24 hours, a source close to the
matter said on Thursday.
Moly-Cop, which makes steel balls to grind ore, operates
mostly in the United States and Latin America, and had been
excluded until now from Arrium's restructuring of its steel and
iron ore mining businesses in Australia.
"It is safe to say a deal is imminent and could be completed
within 24 hours," the source said.
The sale price is said to be between A$1.5 billion ($1.15
billion) and A$1.6 billion, and narrowed to private equity
companies such as KPS Capital Partners or American Industrial
Partners, according to the Australian Financial Review
newspaper.
Arrium's advisers - Deutsche Bank and KordaMentha - and its
lenders are also weighing an initial public offering
alternative, which is underwritten by three investment banks and
institutional investors, it said.
KPS Capital is described on its website as private equity
limited partnerships with about $5.5 billion of assets under
management focused on making controlling equity investments in
manufacturing industries in transition.
American Industrial Partners invests in industrial companies
with operations in the United States and Canada.
A meeting of Arrium's creditors is scheduled for Friday in
Sydney.
