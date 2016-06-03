SYDNEY, June 3 Administrators to Arrium will appoint Deutsche Bank to run a sale process for the troubled steelmaker's Moly-Cop grinding balls and wire rope business, a spokesman for the administrators said on Friday.

Moly-Cop, which makes steel balls to grind ore, among other items, operates mostly in the United States and Latin America.

The decision to sell Moly-Cop is part of planned recapitalisation and sale of Arrium's assets, which also include steel works and distribution businesses in Australia.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman in Sydney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

