BRIEF-Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Q4 operating EPS $0.48
Feb 1 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd
SYDNEY, June 3 Administrators to Arrium will appoint Deutsche Bank to run a sale process for the troubled steelmaker's Moly-Cop grinding balls and wire rope business, a spokesman for the administrators said on Friday.
Moly-Cop, which makes steel balls to grind ore, among other items, operates mostly in the United States and Latin America.
The decision to sell Moly-Cop is part of planned recapitalisation and sale of Arrium's assets, which also include steel works and distribution businesses in Australia.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman in Sydney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Feb 1 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 2 Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, in line with stocks around the globe, after the U.S. Federal Reserve painted an upbeat picture of the U.S. economy. The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected in its first meeting this year and since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 9 points, to 5,608, a 45.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.57 perc