BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
SYDNEY, April 7 Australian miner and steelmaker Arrium Ltd said on Thursday it had appointed voluntary administrators.
Arrium has been struggling to reduce debt and recapitilise amid falling commodity prices.
Its shares have plunged 62 percent this year. The miner said it would continue to do business as usual until completion of the administrators' review. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.