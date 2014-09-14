MELBOURNE, Sept 15 Australian iron ore miner and
steel maker Arrium Ltd launched a share sale to
shareholders and institutions aiming to raise A$754 million
($680 million) to pay down debt to help it cope with a slump in
iron ore prices.
"While the company last month reported it had achieved
significant progress with debt reduction, iron ore prices have
fallen significantly in the last month to 5-year lows and there
is increased uncertainty over the extent and timing of
recovery," Chairman Peter Smedley said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 1.1096 Australian dollar)
