* Arrium warns outlook uncertain for iron ore recovery

* Plans to more than double share base to help pay down debt

* Share sale priced at 26 pct discount (Adds offer details)

MELBOURNE, Sept 15 Australian iron ore miner and steel maker Arrium Ltd launched a huge share sale to shareholders and institutions, aiming to raise A$754 million ($680 million) to pay down debt to help it cope with a collapse in iron ore prices.

Iron ore prices have dived 40 percent this year to their lowest levels since 2009, hurting all but the world's four biggest iron ore producers, who have flooded the market with new supply just as demand growth has slowed in China.

"While the company last month reported it had achieved significant progress with debt reduction, iron ore prices have fallen significantly in the last month to 5-year lows and there is increased uncertainty over the extent and timing of recovery," Chairman Peter Smedley said in a statement.

Arrium, Australia's fourth-largest iron ore producer, said it was seeking to raise A$98 million through an offer of shares to institutional investors and A$656 million from existing shareholders, more than doubling its share base.

The offer is being pitched at A$0.48 a share, an unusually large discount of 26 percent to Arrium's last trade.

Arrium is the biggest iron ore miner to take drastic action in face of the iron ore slump. Last week fledgling producer Western Desert Resources called in administrators after failing to reach a deal with bankers to pay down debt.

Smedley said the capital raising would strengthen the group's balance sheet, positioning it well for when iron ore prices and steel volumes improve, the Australian dollar falls, and steel margins recover.

Arrium exported 12.5 million tonnes of iron ore in the year to June 2014. Its shares have plunged 63 percent this year, slightly more than other smaller iron ore miners, to value the company at A$888 million.

The company was the target of a A$1.2 billion takeover offer two years ago led by South Korean steel giant POSCO but rejected it as too cheap.

Arrium's shares were on a trading halt on Monday ahead of the institutional bookbuild.

(1 US dollar = 1.1096 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)