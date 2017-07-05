BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, July 5 British consortium GFG Alliance on Wednesday said it has signed a binding agreement to acquire highly indebted Australian steel company Arrium Ltd.
"We aim to leverage the advantages of integration across the value chain, from raw materials and metal production to high-end engineered products, coupled with supply chain and value added financial solutions," Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of the GFG Alliance, said in an email to Reuters.
The agreement follows a competitive bidding process that saw a Seoul-based private equity syndicate led by Newlake Alliance and JB Asset Management chosen on June 15 as the preferred bidder, only to have GFG return with a revised offer. (Reporting by James Regan)
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"