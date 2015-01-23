* Arrium to cut iron ore output to 9 million tonnes a year
* Says prices would have to recover sharply to reopen mines
* Expects China demand for high quality iron ore to remain
strong
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Jan 23 Australia's Arrium Ltd
said on Friday it would cut iron ore output by nearly a
third, axe 200 jobs and cut expansion spending, as the fallout
from a plunge in prices spreads to the country's mid-tier
miners.
Arrium is the first mid-size Australian producer to rein in
production following a fall in iron ore prices to 5-1/2 year
lows that has already squeezed out some of the country's smaller
miners and cut high cost production elsewhere.
By contrast, global giants BHP Billiton and
Rio Tinto are continuing to ramp up output,
aiming to use their cheaper costs of production to win a greater
share of the market.
Arrium, which produces 13 million tonnes a year (mtpa), said
it would shut its high cost Southern Iron mines by June, cutting
4 mtpa of output, and focus on its Middleback Ranges operation
in South Australia.
"The re-design results from the substantial fall in iron ore
prices over the last half, as well as increased uncertainty
around the timing and extent of any price recovery," Arrium said
in a statement.
It said it would book a writedown of A$1.335 billion ($1.07
billion) for the half-year to June 2015, but said demand for its
high quality ore, which mostly goes to China, was expected to
remain strong as Chinese steel output grows.
"So our outlook (is) for overall demand for seaborne ore,
particularly high quality seaborne ore - and that will be ores
coming from Australia, to remain strong," Chief Executive Andrew
Roberts told reporters.
He said the price plunge meant high cost iron ore from West
Africa, Southeast Asian ore sands, and eastern Europe had been
leaving the seaborne market, along with some Chinese ore.
More Chinese ore was expected to come out during winter shut
downs, and the key question would be how much of that reopens in
the spring.
Shutting the Southern Mining operation would help the
company cut its total iron ore costs delivered to China by a
fifth to A$57 per dry metric tonne next year.
In the six months to December its average selling price was
A$74 a tonne delivered to China, while its total delivered cost
was A$70.20, but when capital costs were included, the mining
business was making losses.
Arrium flagged underlying earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation for the six months to December of
between A$180 million and A$190 million, boosted by its mining
products and steel business, which at least one analyst saw as
better than expected.
"With earnings momentum heading into the second half, that
bodes well for the earnings generation for the full year and
should alleviate investors' concerns about debt covenants," CLSA
analyst Scott Hudson said.
Arrium's shares jumped as much as 9 percent on Friday to
A$0.245 but remain 50 percent below the price investors paid for
shares in September when it raised A$754 million.
($1 = 1.2467 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)