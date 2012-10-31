(Corrects last traded price to 80 cents from 85.5 cents in paragraph 2)

SYDNEY Oct 31 Australian steel maker and iron ore miner Arrium Ltd rejected a sweetened A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion) takeover offer from a consortium including Noble Group Ltd and POSCO, saying the 17 percent increase still undervalued the firm.

The offer at 88 cents a share tops the 80 cents last traded price of Arrium on Tuesday.

"The revised proposal is opportunistic. It comes as iron ore prices are rising and after we have shipped the first ore from our new mine two weeks ago," chairman Peter Smedley said in a statement.

The offer from the consortium, whose members include National Pension Service of Korea, Korea Investment Corp and Korea Finance Corp, comes as a weaker iron ore demand outlook from top buyer China has touched off a spate of asset sales. ($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Michael Urquhart)