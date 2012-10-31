SYDNEY Oct 31 A consortium including Noble Group Ltd and POSCO said it is dropping a takeover bid for Australian steel maker and miner Arrium after a sweetened A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion) offer was rejected.

"Steelmakers Australia (the consortium) is deeply disappointed with the Arrium Board's decision not to grant due diligence access based on our comprehensive proposal that offers a full and fair price," a statement from the group said.

"Steelmakers Australia has determined it will cease seeking engagement with the Arrium Board."

($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Lincoln Feast)