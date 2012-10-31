UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
SYDNEY Nov 1 Shares in Australia's Arrium fell as much as 15 percent on Thursday after a consortium including POSCO and Noble Group dropped their A$1.2 billion takeover approach for the steel and iron ore company after being rejected by the board.
Arrium shares fell as low as A$0.67 on Thursday morning compared with the A$0.88 per share price the consortium, Steelmakers Australia, had proposed and which the Arrium board rejected as opportunistic and under-valuing the firm.
Shares in Arrium had traded as low as A$0.50 shortly before Steelmakers Australia's initial $A0.75 per share approach a month ago.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.