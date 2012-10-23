SEOUL Oct 23 A consortium that includes South Korea's POSCO plans to soon have discussions with Arrium to buy the Australian company and expects to see "good results", an executive at POSCO said on Tuesday.

POSCO is part of a consortium that recently offered to buy Arrium, an Australian miner and steelmaker, for some $1 billion, but the bid was rejected by Arrium. The consortium has urged Arrium to continue negotiations.

"...We will engage in new negotiations and expect to see good results," Jeon Woo-sig, senior vice president at POSCO, which is backed by Warren Buffett as a shareholder, said at an investor conference. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Eunhye Shin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)