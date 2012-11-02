SEOUL Nov 2 A consortium including South Korean steelmaker POSCO may resume $1.2 billion bid talks with Australian mining firm Arrium Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The consortium, which also includes Noble Group Ltd , dropped its A$1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) takeover bid on Wednesday, balking at paying more after the company's board rejected a sweetened offer.

"If they (Arrium) change their mind and propose talks, the consortium is open to sit down... Whether or not to resume negotiations really depends on Arrium's proposal," the source said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The source, however, said the bidding group was not planning to go hostile to take over the Australian firm. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)