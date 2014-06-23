TOKYO, June 23 Japanese financial company Orix
Corp said it plans to buy a majority stake in
automobile prototype maker Arrk Corp from a
government-sponsored fund, its latest in a string of
acquisitions.
Orix said on Monday that it would pay 55 yen per ordinary
share for a stake of around 81 percent of voting rights in Arrk,
which manufactures samples of automobile and electronic
appliance parts. Arrk shares last traded at 285 yen, up by its
daily limit, after the companies said they were eyeing a deal.
Orix has become one of the most acquisitive financial
companies in Japan as it expanded from its original leasing
business to real estate and investment banking.
