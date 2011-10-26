(Corrects year-ago revenue in paragraph 6 to $4.66 bln, from
$3.67 bln)
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $1.25-$1.37, rev $5.29-$5.69 bln
* Sees FY 2011 adj EPS $5
* Q3 adj EPS $1.20 vs est $1.17
* Q3 revenue $5.19 bln vs est $5.26 bln
Oct 26 Technology distributor Arrow Electronics
posted third-quarter profit above analysts' expectations
helped by acquisitions in high-margin markets, and forecast
fourth-quarter results above estimates.
The company, which sells products made by Intel ,
Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft , sees
fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.25-$1.37 per share on
revenue of $5.29-$5.69 billion .
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.25 per
share for the fourth quarter, on revenue of $5.53 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's third-quarter net income rose to $132.2
million, or $1.15 cents per share, from $118.5 million, or $1
per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, it earned $1.20 per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $5.19 billion from $4.66
billion a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of
$1.17 per share, on revenue of $5.26 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)