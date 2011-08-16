PERTH Aug 16 Japan's Chiyoda Corp said on Tuesday it won the front-end engineering and design contract for Arrow Energy's liquefied natural gas export project in Australia's eastern Queensland state.

Arrow Energy, a 50-50 joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and PetroChina , is planning the 8 million tonne per annum LNG near the port of Gladstone, where several other LNG export projects are already under construction.

Arrow's LNG plant, which has the potential to expand to up to 16 million tonnes per annum, will be the fourth coal seam gas to LNG project in the Gladstone area and will likely face competition for resources and labour from those already under way. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Lincoln Feast)