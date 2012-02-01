(Corrects third bullet point to fix upper range of Q1 EPS view.
Also corrects paragraph 7 to say Arrow is based in Englewood,
Colorado)
* Q4 adj EPS $1.38 vs $1.30 est
* Q4 rev $5.44 bln vs est $5.43 bln
* Sees Q1 adj EPS $1.01-$1.13 vs est $1.07
* Sees Q1 sales $4.67 bln-$5.07 bln vs est $4.89 bln
Feb 1 Arrow Electronics posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results spurred by higher
sales in its global components business, and forecast a first
quarter in line with market estimates.
The electronic components distributor said it expects
first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.01 to $1.13 per share, on
total sales of $4.67 billion to $5.07 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.07
per share on revenue of $4.89 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $174.1 million, or $1.53
per share, from $157.9 million, or $1.34 per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, the company, which competes with
Ingram Micro and Avnet Inc, earned $1.38 per
share. Analysts had forecast fourth-quarter earnings of $1.30 a
share.
Sales rose 4 percent to $5.44 billion, on a 3 percent rise
in sales in its global components segment. Sales in its global
component business totalled $3.44 billion.
Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company closed at
$41.29 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)