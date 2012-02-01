(Corrects third bullet point to fix upper range of Q1 EPS view. Also corrects paragraph 7 to say Arrow is based in Englewood, Colorado)

* Q4 adj EPS $1.38 vs $1.30 est

* Q4 rev $5.44 bln vs est $5.43 bln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $1.01-$1.13 vs est $1.07

* Sees Q1 sales $4.67 bln-$5.07 bln vs est $4.89 bln

Feb 1 Arrow Electronics posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results spurred by higher sales in its global components business, and forecast a first quarter in line with market estimates.

The electronic components distributor said it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.01 to $1.13 per share, on total sales of $4.67 billion to $5.07 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $174.1 million, or $1.53 per share, from $157.9 million, or $1.34 per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company, which competes with Ingram Micro and Avnet Inc, earned $1.38 per share. Analysts had forecast fourth-quarter earnings of $1.30 a share.

Sales rose 4 percent to $5.44 billion, on a 3 percent rise in sales in its global components segment. Sales in its global component business totalled $3.44 billion.

Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company closed at $41.29 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)