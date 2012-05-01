European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
May 1 Arrow Electronics posted a lower first-quarter profit on weak sales in Asia and Europe.
The electronic components distributor's net income fell to $113.6 million, or $1 per share, from $136.3 million, or $1.16 per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter fell to $4.89 billion from $5.22 billion last year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)