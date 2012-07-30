* Q2 EPS $1.11 vs est $1.12
* Q2 sales $5.15 bln vs est $5.17 bln
* Sees Q3 EPS $1.00 to $1.12 vs est $1.11
* Sees Q3 sales $4.80 bln to $5.20 bln vs est $5.10 bln
* Shares up 2 pct
July 30 Arrow Electronics Inc reported
slightly lower-than-expected quarterly results as economic
weakness in both the United States and Europe as well as a
stronger dollar weighed on the electronic components
distributor's sales.
The Englewood, Colorado-based company forecast adjusted
third-quarter earnings of $1.00 to $1.12 per share on revenue of
$4.80 billion to $5.20 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting of earnings of $1.11 per
share on revenue of $5.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $114.4 million, or
$1.02 per share, from $156.2 million, or $1.33 per share, a year
earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.11 per share,
missing analysts' expectations by one cen t.
Sales fell 7 percent to $5.15 billion, lagging Wall Street's
expectations of $5.17 billion.
Shares of the company, which distributes products made by
Intel Corp, Hewlett-Packard Co and Microsoft
Corp, rose 2 percent to $35.44 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)