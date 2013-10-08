LONDON Oct 8 Shares in debt collection firm Arrow Global rose on their stock market debut on Tuesday, valuing the company at more than 390 million pounds ($627.1 million).

Arrow Global said on Tuesday it had priced its sale of a 52.8 percent stake at 205 pence per share. The stock opened more than 9 percent higher at 225 pence, and by 0734 GMT was trading at 220.5 pence.

The sale raised just under 139 million pounds for selling shareholders, including the RBS Special Opportunities Fund , and 50 million pounds for the company.

RBS Special Opportunities Fund will continue to hold 29.2 percent stake in Arrow Global following the listing, and has agreed not to sell any further shares for 180 days.

Goldman Sachs acted as global co-ordinator on the offering, and was also a joint bookrunner along with Jefferies.