LONDON Oct 8 Arrow Global priced its London stock market listing at 205 pence per share on Tuesday, valuing the debt collection firm at 357.6 million pounds ($575 million).

The sale of a 52.8 percent stake raised just under 139 million pounds for selling shareholders, including the RBS Special Opportunities Fund, and 50 million pounds for the company.

Shares in Arrow Global are due to begin trading at 0700 GMT.