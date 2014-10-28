Oct 28 Arrow Global Group Plc :

* Launch of proposed offering of notes

* Remain on track to deliver overall results in line with our expectations for 2014

* Between July 1 and Sept. 30, we acquired loan portfolios with an aggregate face value of 120.0 million stg for 23.6 million stg

* Core collections for three months ended Sept. 30 2014 increased compared to last year