LONDON, Sept 22 London-based hedge fund Arrowgrass is fighting to keep its flagging equity fund in business, a source familiar with the company told Reuters, after a wave of client redemptions shrank the product to a fraction of its former size.

The source said Arrowgrass has no plans to close its Equity Focus Fund and is fully behind manager Andrew Billett, after a report in the Financial Times said it had allowed investors to withdraw money before usual redemption dates in the wake of hefty losses in August.

The source declined to comment on the size of the withdrawals, which the newspaper said has left the fund with just $30 million under management -- against $400 million at the start of the year.

Billett's equity fund fell 8.65 percent in August and is now down 14.5 percent since January, the paper added, noting that Arrowgrass's flagship fund is flat for the year and that firm-wide assets have remained roughly stable at $4 billion.

Arrowgrass declined to comment.

Many hedge funds have fallen sharply in 2011, challenging investors' belief in their ability to disconnect themselves from traditional investments in volatile times.

Funds betting on rising and falling equity prices had fallen 14.4 percent by early September, according to Hedge Fund Research's HFRX index, with big-name funds like Lansdowne Partners flagship UK fund and Crispin Odey's MAC fund down.

Several computer-driven and 'macro' funds, on the other hand, are performing strongly - Brevan Howard's $26.9 billion Master Fund, which bets in fixed income and foreign exchange markets, is up 11.5 percent year to date, a source familiar with the fund said earlier this week.

Morten Spenner, CEO of 2.8 billion pound fund of hedge funds International Asset Management, urged investors to stick with the industry in a statement released on Thursday.

Over the near two-year period, Spenner said hedge funds have achieved the same return as equity markets but with lower volatility at 4.6 percent, compared with volatility of 17.7 percent for equity markets. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise, Douwe Miedema and Jane Merriman)