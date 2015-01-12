Jan 12 Drug developer Arrowhead Research Corp
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked the
company to reduce the dosage of its experimental Hepatitis B
treatment and requested additional data from the drug's
mid-stage trial.
The company's shares fell 19 pct premarket on Monday.
Arrowhead said its ongoing mid-stage trial would continue as
planned and that it expected to file with Asian and European
agencies to begin additional mid-stage studies in coming weeks.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)