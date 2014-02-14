INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Feb 14 Arsenal Holdings PLC : * Turnover from football increased to £136.0 million (2012 - £106.1 million) * Group loss before tax was £2.2 million (2012 - profit of £17.8 million). * Overall after tax profit for the six months was £2.8 million (2012 - profit
of £14.9 million). * Source text
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.