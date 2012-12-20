BRUSSELS Dec 20 Belgo-Dutch medical firm Arseus bought Colorado-based B&B Pharmaceuticals to strengthen its position in the market for drug compounding, where pharmacists buy ingredients and make their own versions of drugs.

Arseus, which also sells dentist chairs and surgical equipment, said on Thursday it paid 5.5 times core profit for B&B, which it forecast would have turnover of about $6 million in 2012.