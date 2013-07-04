BRIEF-Pediapharm posts Q3 revenue $1.77 mln, up 73 pct
* Pediapharm announces third quarter financial results - 73 pct increase in revenue
BRUSSELS, July 4 Arseus NV : * Arseus divests Belgium based Dorge Medic
* Sanofi Genzyme - kevzara now available in Canada for treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - FDA has assigned a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) goal date of August 30, 2017.