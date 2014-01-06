Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS Jan 6 Arseus NV : * Says co divests dental distribution, lab and software activities to Henry Schein * Says total cash consideration of EUR 50 million * Expects news regarding remaining activities in healthcare solutions, healthcare specialties in semester of 2014
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.