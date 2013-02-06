BRUSSELS Feb 6 Belgo-Dutch medical firm Arseus , the world's biggest seller of drug ingredients to pharmacists, expects its profit margin to improve this year after it beat profit expectations in 2012, it said on Wednesday.

It said its recurring core profit for 2012 was 87.4 million euros ($118.24 million), compared with 78.8 million expected on average by three banks and brokerages polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)