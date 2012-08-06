(Adds quote, detail)

AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Belgian medical equipment supplies company Arseus said deregulation in the Dutch dental market this year led to delays in investments and curbed its profit growth, but it kept its 2012 outlook for profitability to grow faster than turnover.

The company, which sells dentists' chairs, surgical instruments and ingredients to pharmacies, on Monday reported first-half results roughly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The strong performance of Arseus's Fagron division, which supplies pharmacies with drug compounds to make bespoke medicines, offset weaker results in the dental business, where core profit fell by a third.

Recurring core earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (REBITDA) rose 17.9 percent to 38.8 million euros ($47.88 million) in the first half, in line with the 39.3 million seen in a Reuters poll of four analysts. Revenue rose 15.3 percent to 268.3 million euros.

Arseus said the introduction in January of a limited trial period during which dentists in the Netherlands were free to set their own fees had led to "considerable uncertainty and unrest on the Dutch dental market".

Many dentists and dental laboratories had delayed investments so turnover for its dental division, its second largest unit, in the second quarter of 2012 was lower than originally budgeted, the company said.

"While the trial with deregulated dental charges in the Netherlands will be discontinued from 1 January 2013, it is unclear what the impact will be on the turnover of Arseus Dental in the second half of 2012," it said. ($1=0.8104 euros)