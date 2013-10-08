BRUSSELS Oct 8 Belgian medical equipment
company Arseus kept its outlook for 2013, after sales
rose by 10.9 percent in the third quarter.
In the third quarter sales grew to 135.2 million euro
($183.49 million) and the company said it expected revenues for
the full year to be up on last year, with profits growing faster
than sales.
In August the company was upbeat about its performance for
the rest of the year after strong sales of its Fagron medical
compounds unit expanded profit margins by 3.9 percentage points
to 24.5 percent.
