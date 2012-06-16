BRUSSELS, June 16 Belgian medical equipment
supplies company Arseus sold 225 million euros ($284
million) worth of 5-year bonds on Friday, the first day of an
oversubscribed offering, it said in a statement.
"The total subscribed amount for the bond loan was
significantly higher than the maximum targeted amount of 225
million euros," it said. "The investors' subscriptions will
therefore be reduced proportionally."
The bonds have a nominal value of 1,000 euros and mature on
July 2, 2017, giving a coupon rate of 4.75 percent based on the
issue price of 101.875 percent. The gross yield is 4.325
percent.
Arseus, whose sales were slightly higher than expected in
the first quarter of this year, had said it hoped to raise a
minimum of 100 million euros in the bond issue.
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
(Writing by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Nick Macfie)