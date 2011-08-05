* Recurring core profit 32.9 mln euros vs 31.1 mln expected

* Sees 2011 sales growth up 14-18 percent

* Full year profit set to increase by more than sales

BRUSSELS, Aug 5 Belgian medical equipment and services company Arseus NV beat forecasts with a 15 percent rise in first-half recurring core profit and said it was targeting a 14 to 18 percent rise in full-year turnover.

Arseus, which sells surgical equipment, dental chairs and drug ingredients for pharmacies, said recurring core profit increased to 32.9 million euros ($46.89 million) versus an average estimate of 31.1 million by four analysts in a Reuters poll.

The group said on Friday that first-half results were boosted by strong growth in its Fagron, Arseus Medical and Corilus units.

The full-year outlook for revenue growth was higher than a previous forecast of between 8 and 12 percent which Arseus reiterated last month.

The company confirmed that organic growth would reach between 3 and 6 percent this year, with profit set to increase by more than turnover.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Jane Merriman)

($1=.7017 Euro)