* Recurring core profit 32.9 mln euros vs 31.1 mln expected
* Sees 2011 sales growth up 14-18 percent
* Full year profit set to increase by more than sales
BRUSSELS, Aug 5 Belgian medical equipment and
services company Arseus NV beat forecasts with a 15
percent rise in first-half recurring core profit and said it was
targeting a 14 to 18 percent rise in full-year turnover.
Arseus, which sells surgical equipment, dental chairs and
drug ingredients for pharmacies, said recurring core profit
increased to 32.9 million euros ($46.89 million) versus an
average estimate of 31.1 million by four analysts in a Reuters
poll.
The group said on Friday that first-half results were
boosted by strong growth in its Fagron, Arseus Medical and
Corilus units.
The full-year outlook for revenue growth was higher than a
previous forecast of between 8 and 12 percent which Arseus
reiterated last month.
The company confirmed that organic growth would reach
between 3 and 6 percent this year, with profit set to increase
by more than turnover.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Jane
Merriman)
($1=.7017 Euro)