UPDATE 5-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in shock victory over Beyonce
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Adele won the top three Grammy awards on Sunday, taking home the statuettes for album, record and song of the year in a shock victory over Beyonce.
BRUSSELS, April 10 Sales at Belgo-Dutch dentist chairs-to-drug ingredients company Arseus were slightly higher than expected in the first quarter after a strong performance in its drug ingredients business.
The company also repeated the forecast it gave in its full-year results in February, which was for organic growth in 2012 and profitability that should grow faster than turnover. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
MANILA, Feb 13 A war on drugs in the Philippines has given rise to a culture of impunity and President Rodrigo Duterte is making too many policy decisions without consultation, according to former leader Fidel Ramos.
Feb 12 The pop world's reigning divas dueled on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, raising eyebrows with cleavage-baring looks, and politically charged fashion statements found a voice on the music industry's big night.