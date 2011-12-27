BRUSSELS Dec 27 Belgian medical equipment and services company Arseus NV said on Tuesday it had bought a Polish company specialising in the supply of compounds to pharmarcies, further expanding its geographic reach.

Arseus, whose products include dentists' chairs, surgical instruments and pharmaceutical ingredients, said Pharma Cosmetic was the market leader in Poland with turnover of about 7.5 million euros ($9.8 million) in 2011.

Its core profit (EBITDA) margin was above that of Arseus's pharmaceutical compounding unit Fagron. ($1 = 0.767 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)