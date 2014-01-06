Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS Jan 6 Belgian healthcare group Arseus has sold several small units of its healthcare supplies business to U.S. group Henry Schein for 50 million euros ($68.07 million), the company said on Monday.
Arseus sold its dental software units Julie and Arseus Dental Lab as well as Arseus Dental Solutions Benelux and France Ouest, which have joint annual sales of about 70 million euros.
In August, Arseus said that it was considering options for the group's Healthcare Solutions and Healthcare Specialities divisions, after sales for these businesses fell in the first half.
The group had already disposed of its dental distribution activities in November and said on Monday it would make further announcements in the first half of 2014.
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.