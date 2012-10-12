(Adds further details, background)
BRUSSELS Oct 12 Belgian medical equipment
supplies and IT company Arseus reported a rise in
overall sales in the last three months on Friday, in line with
the "healthy organic growth" which it has forecast for the year.
However, a stronger than expected performance by the IT
business offset a decline in revenue at its supplies unit, with
total net sales up 4.5 percent at 121.9 million euros ($157.8
million), in line with the 122 million expected in a Reuters
poll of three analysts.
Arseus also said it expected profitability to increase at a
faster rate than revenues this year.
The group's Corilus IT business which serves doctors and
pharmacies, posted a 10.7 percent rise in revenues in the third
quarter, above analysts expectations.
Arseus said the unit introduced new products and maintained
its market leadership in Belgium, France and the Netherlands.
Arseus Medical, which makes equipment for care homes and
hospitals, saw its revenues decline by 2.2 percent in the
quarter, after it stopped selling incontinence products.
Analysts had expected sales at the unit to increase
slightly.
The group's Fagron unit which makes medical compounds for
pharmacies posted a 7 percent increase in sales, a touch below
analysts' estimates.
The unit has, however, been the company's fastest-growing
business, with sales increasing 21.5 percent in the first nine
months of the year.
($1=0.7726 euros)
