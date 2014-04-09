BRUSSELS, April 9 The largest shareholder in
Belgian medical supplies company Arseus has sold its
entire stake in a private placement, a larger sale than
initially planned.
Arseus said in a statement on Wednesday that Dutch-Belgian
firm Waterland Private Equity had sold 8.36 million shares,
representing 26.67 percent of Arseus's outstanding capital.
Arseus had said on Tuesday that Waterland intended to sell a
stake of up to 20 percent, but the private equity investment
group increased its sale because of strong demand.
Arseus was created in 2007, spinning off from then listed
Belgian health products distributor Omega Pharma.
Waterland, with a variety of holdings in largely unlisted
Belgian, Dutch, German and Swiss companies, became a shareholder
in November 2009, buying 7.83 million shares from Omega Pharma
and Omega's main shareholder Couckinvest for 8 euros a share.
It was also liable to pay an "earn-out" of 2.75 euros per
share to Omega Pharma and Couckinvest, payable when Waterland
exited. Waterland has since become a part owner of Omega Pharma,
which was delisted in 2012.
Trading of shares in Arseus, which earlier reported solid
first-quarter sales, was suspended during the placement.
They were down 2.4 percent immediately before the
suspension.
On their resumption on Wednesday they were down 6.1 percent
at 35.10 euros. Belgian media said the private placement had
been carried out at 35 euros per share.
They stock was still up 27 percent in the year to date.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)