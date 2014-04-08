BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Arseus nv arseus : waterland announces a private placement of its shares in arseus
* Arseus nv - private placement will be conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilding.
* Arseus - intends to sell, through a private placement, up to approximately 6.27 million shares held by it in arseus, representing up to 20% of arseus' currently outstanding capital
* Arseus nv - waterland has agreed to a lock-up of 180 calendar days for all arseus shares not sold in private placement
* Arseus - until results of placement are announced, trading of shares on nyse euronext brussels and nyse euronext amsterdam will be temporarily suspended Further company coverage:
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: