BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
Aug 5 Arseus NV :
* Turnover of Arseus increases strongly by 34.7 pct to 209.1 million euros
* Strong organic growth at Fagron of 14.2 pct
* REBITDA margin at Fagron of28.5 pct due to successful research and development and innovation strategy
* Board of directors decides to divest Corilus
* Will focus fully on expansion of Fagron as a successful and innovative pharmaceutical research and development company
* Outlook for 2014 has been adjusted due to divestment of corilus
* Arseus expects to achieve turnover from continued operations of at least 435 million euros, with a REBITDA margin from continued operations of 26 pct
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.