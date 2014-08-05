Aug 5 Arseus NV :

* Turnover of Arseus increases strongly by 34.7 pct to 209.1 million euros

* Strong organic growth at Fagron of 14.2 pct

* REBITDA margin at Fagron of28.5 pct due to successful research and development and innovation strategy

* Board of directors decides to divest Corilus

* Will focus fully on expansion of Fagron as a successful and innovative pharmaceutical research and development company

* Outlook for 2014 has been adjusted due to divestment of corilus

* Arseus expects to achieve turnover from continued operations of at least 435 million euros, with a REBITDA margin from continued operations of 26 pct