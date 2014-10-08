Oct 8 Arseus Nv

* In Q3 of 2014, consolidated turnover of arseus increased by 34.1% (33.9% at constant exchange rates) to EUR 110.9 million

* Organic growth amounted to 10.5% (10.3%)

* Confirming our earlier expectations for 2014 to achieve turnover of at least EUR 435 million, with a rebitda margin of 26%