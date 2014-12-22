Dec 22 Arseus Nv :

* Arseus successfully refinances 220 million euro syndicated loan facility

* New multicurrency facility of 220 million euro, will mature in December 2019

* Financial covenant, which is based on net financial debt and recurring REBITDA, remains unchanged

* New syndicate consists of ING (coordinator), BNP Paribas, HSBC, KBC Bank, Fifth Third Bank and Commerzbank