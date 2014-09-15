By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, Sept 15
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Sales of classical Chinese
paintings, devotional sculptures from India, Nepal and Tibet and
ancient ceramic and porcelain vases and jars, including a rare
Ming dynasty bowl, will be among the highlights of Asian Art
Week auctions in New York.
The sales that begin on Tuesday at Christie's and Sotheby's,
a key driver in the global art market, will feature works of art
from throughout Asia.
"I think there is something unique about these Asian art
weeks in New York in that they encompass so many different
cultures in Asia," said Jonathan Stone, chairman and
international head of Asian Art at Christie's.
The sales are expected to attract buyers from China, Hong
Kong, Taiwan and India, who are interested in acquiring their
own great art, along with American and European collectors.
"What you also see is the global crossover of the Chinese
buyers being interested in Indian or Himalayan Buddhist art, as
well," Stone explained.
Among the top lots during Christie's sales, which are
expected to generate as much as $26 million, is "The Butcher,"
by Indian artist Francis Newton Souza. Painted in 1962, the work
from the collection of Shumita and Arani Bose could sell for $2
million on Sept. 17.
Another highlight of the sale will be Vasudeo S. Gaitonde's
painting, "Untitled," from 1971, which has a high pre-sale
estimate of up to $900,000.
During its Fine Chinese paintings auction on Sept. 16, a
17th century album by landscape painter and poet Shitao, "Plants
and Calligraphy," is expected to go under the hammer for up to
$350,000, while a 2nd/3rd century Buddha figure could sell for a
similar amount in the Indian and southeast Asian auction.
A very rare Ming dynasty bowl dating from the 15th to early
16th century has a pre-sale estimate of up to $500,000 in the
Chinese cloisonné enamels auction on Sept. 18.
At Sotheby's, ceramics are expected to be the top sellers in
the auctions whose high total pre-sale estimate is more than $60
million. The "Vortex Jar," an extremely rare black-glazed,
brush-painted vessel from the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and a
carved plum blossom vase could each sell for $3 million.
Another highlight is a Chinese ritual bronze wine container,
dating to the 10th-9th century BC, with a pre-sale estimate of
up to $3.8 million.
In its fine classical Chinese painting and calligraphy
auction on Sept. 18, Sotheby's estimates a hanging scroll by
artist Zhang Daqian, "Portrait of Avalokitesvara from Dunhuang
Grottoes," could fetch more than $2.6 million.
"There are a lot of collectors who feel passionately about
the pieces they collect," said Stone.
The European Fine Art Fair report 2014, commissioned by the
Netherlands-based European Fine Art Foundation, showed the
United States had 38 percent of the world art and antiques
market, followed by China at 24 percent.
It added that although growth has slowed in China, it
remained the most important of all the newer markets.
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Marguerita Choy)