DUBLIN, Sept 19 Ireland's state-run "bad bank"
will auction works of art by the likes of Andy Warhol and Alex
Katz after it put global auction house Christies in charge of a
14-painting collection valued at up $2.8 million on Monday.
Created to purge Irish banks of their risky real estate
loans, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is selling
helicopters and private jets as well as skyscrapers and
five-star hotels to try and claw back the 31 billion euros
($42.7 billion) it has shelled out for the loans.
NAMA's chief executive said in July that the agency was
getting tough on the lavish lifestyles of some of its debtors,
many of whom became household names before a property crash
brought Ireland's "Celtic Tiger" economy to an abrupt end.
Christie's said the collection -- which includes Warhol's
"Dollar Sign" painting that it values at between $400,000 and
$600,000 -- belonged to one NAMA debtor and was being offered
with the debtor's co-operation.
The Irish Times newspaper reported last month that the
collection was formerly owned by Derek Quinlan, an ex-tax
inspector who went on to buy several of London's top hotels,
including the Savoy.
NAMA has seized control of a number a buildings belonging to
Quinlan who also owned part of the Citigroup Tower in London's
Canary Wharf business district, which was put on the market
earlier this year for more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).
A spokesman for NAMA said it would not comment on the
identity of the debtor.
U.S. pop art painter Alex Katz's "Ace Airport" will go under
the hammer along with Warhol's Dollar Sign in Christie's New
York auction room on Nov. 9 and is expected to fetch between
$150,000 and $200,000.
Works by William Scott, Roderic O'Connor and Jack Butler
Yeats -- brother of Irish author and poet W.B. Yeats -- will be
auctioned in London a week later.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Anna Willard and Paul
Casciato)