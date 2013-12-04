NEW YORK Dec 4 Norman Rockwell's "Saying Grace"
sold on Wednesday for more than $46 million, double its high
pre-sale estimate, setting a new auction record for an American
painting, Sotheby's said.
"Saying Grace," which shows a Mennonite family praying at a
restaurant, was voted the favorite cover by readers of the
American magazine The Saturday Evening Post when it was
published in 1951.
The previous auction record for an American painting was for
"Polo Crowd" by George Bellows, which sold for $27.7 million in
1999.
"This is just a wonderful result for American art and for
Rockwell," Elizabeth Goldberg, the head of Sotheby's American
Art department, said in an interview.
"It is largely considered one of his great masterpieces,"
she added.
Two telephone bidders, who have not been identified, battled
for more than nine minutes to buy the prized work.
Wednesday's auction is the latest in a series of
record-breaking sales this year which art experts say is fueled
by the ultra rich with surplus capital, low interest rates and
confidence in the art market.
Francis Bacon's 1969 triptych, "Three Studies of Lucian
Freud," fetched $142.4 million last month in New York to become
the most expensive work of art ever sold at auction.
Goldberg said it was fitting that Rockwell, who died in 1978
at age 84 and painted nostalgic and amusing scenes of everyday
American life over the course of some 65 years, should hold the
American record.
"When people, not only in this country but around the world,
think of American art, they think of Norman Rockwell," she said.
"I think it really speaks to the desire for masterworks by well
recognized American artists."
"Saying Grace" was one of seven works by the American
painter and illustrator in the sale from the family of Kenneth
J. Stuart Sr., the art editor of The Saturday Evening Post who
was Rockwell's longtime friend. The paintings sold for a total
of $60 million.
The previous auction record for Rockwell was $15.4 million
for "Breaking Home Ties," which sold in 2006.
The total from Sotheby's American art auction was $84
million.