Top EU court to weigh in on luxury brands' attempts to ban online sales
* Mass market products retailers also try to curb online sales
Jan 21 Art & Business Magazine SA :
* Resolves to raise capital by 6 million zlotys ($1.62 million) to 7.2 million zlotys by issuing 60 million series C shares
* The new shares of the nominal value of 0.1 zloty each will be issued via a private subscription by July 18, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7011 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mass market products retailers also try to curb online sales
* Announces that its mobile platform is powering samsung's galaxy S8 for select regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: