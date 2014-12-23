Dec 23 Art & Business Magazine SA :

* Reported on Monday it completed on Dec. 8 subscription period of 2 million series B shares started on July 9

* Allotted all shares to one investor for 0.6 zloty per share

* No reduction or underwriting occurred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.4854 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)