BRIEF-Ateme FY operating profit up at 2.2 million euros
* Fy operating profit 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago
Jan 21 Art & Business Magazine SA
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) said on Tuesday it resolved to suspend trading of Art & Business Magazine SA due to its failure to publish who is authorized to represent the company
* Says starting tonight, pre-order Galaxy S8 at T-Mobile for $30/month