BRIEF-Andes Technology's shares to be traded on Taiwan Stock Exchange since March 14
* Says its shares will be traded on Taiwan Stock Exchange from March 14, and at the same time stop the shares' trading on Emerging Market
Oct 9 Art & Business Magazine SA
* Says Costansia Services Limited sells 1,243,309 shares or 12.43 percent stake in company
* Says following the transaction Costansia Services Limited does not hold any company's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says its shares will be traded on Taiwan Stock Exchange from March 14, and at the same time stop the shares' trading on Emerging Market
* Livehire has integrated its talent community product with Indeed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, March 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday tracking overseas markets higher amid mostly broad-based gains. As of 0417 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,683.82, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. The index has been consolidating between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained up to 0.6 percent. Among the big-caps, Taiw